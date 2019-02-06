Clovis looks to clear up policy to rename parks

City Councilmember Lynne Ashbeck spoke upon the policy regarding the renaming of parks during the City Council meeting on Feb. 4, 2019. PHOTO BY RON SUNQUIST/CLOVIS ROUNDUP

The Clovis City Council discussed a policy update for the process of renaming Sierra Meadows Park located near Sierra and Temperance Avenues.



The policy change discussed at the council meeting on Monday, Feb. 4, focused on the idea of renaming Sierra Meadows Park after former Pelco CEO David McDonald.



Councilmembers mulled over the question of whether or not a committee should be formed to approve the renaming of parks, as opposed to the city council having the only say in the decision.



The council made a motion to reconfigure the policy, making it clear that going to a committee is an option and the council can come up with a name if they choose.



After the city staff comes back with the updated language in the policy, the council plans to make a decision on renaming Sierra Meadows park after McDonald.



The former Pelco owner was 69 years old when he died in his home in Prather on Jan. 2.



McDonald bought Pelco in 1987 in Clovis, as a company specializing in security cameras. In addition to creating thousands of jobs through the years, McDonald is known for his philanthropy work in the community. He supported veterans, community organizations and various projects.

