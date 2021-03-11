Clovis Lions Club Celebrates its Diamond Jubilee in Community Service

The Clovis Lions Club (CLC) is celebrating their 75th anniversary on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

“We are proud of our club’s 75 years of service to the community,” said Secretary Lion Terry Brooks. “I have truly been blessed to be a part of this amazing club.”

The 10 member club describes itself as a group of men and women who identify with the community’s needs and work as a group to fulfill those needs.

Since the club’s inception in 1946, its members provide a wide array of support to projects in the Clovis community.

Projects initiated by the group include the Rodeo Pancake Breakfast, Breakfast with the Animals, Senior Spaghetti Feed and Central Valley Commercial Truck Show.

Proceeds from these events have helped students with scholarships and affordable eyeglasses, Canine Companions and many more community members.

For more information on getting involved and becoming a member of the CLC, the group bi-monthly meetings occur at the Seven Bar and Grill on the second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m.

Interested individuals can also contact the club at clovislionsclub@gmail.com.