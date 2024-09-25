Clovis Library offers programs for all ages

September 13, 2024 – September is National Library Card Sign Up and the Clovis Public Library, part of a consortium of ten counties with public libraries in the Central Valley, is encouraging Clovis residents to learn more about the variety of resources available through their local library.

Susan Renfro, the Marketing & Community Relations Officer for the Fresno County Library System, explained that these public libraries show a big heart for the community through offering these services.

She explained, “Everyone here is welcome … if we’re doing our job here, everyone who walks in can see themselves” through the programs that are available.

The wide variety of options for different groups displays that goal. Whether you’re a mom wanting to find something for your kids, an adult looking for help with different responsibilities, or somewhere in between, the library has something to benefit a multitude of populations.

One of their most popular events is Storytime for children, offering classes for toddlers, preschool-aged children, and babies.

Recently, the library added a registration process because the amount of people showing up to the class exceeded the legal limit of patrons allowed in the building. Renfro explained that they brought in over 100 people, making the class a potential fire hazard with the size of the building.

Renfro expressed excitement with this, saying “what a great problem to have” because it meant more people were interested in attending the events that they couldn’t even hold the amount of people showing up.

She explained that this program exists to help increase literacy in children, instilling in them a love of reading that expands into their teenage and adult years. In speaking about this, Renfro stated, “We want people to develop a lifelong love of reading.”

Surprisingly, one of the unknown but valuable resources that can be found in the library as well is the collection of e-books available, which Renfro explained many people are unaware of.

Additionally, the Fresno County Library has a partnership with Libby, a service that is growing in popularity among college students and other readers. This is an app that allows users to gain access to free audiobooks through their local library.

Besides this, there are many ways in which the library helps people who are unemployed or looking for new job opportunities. Specifically, they offer a service called LinkedIn Learning that offers free classes for things like Project Management, Generative AI, Excel Essential Training, and other similar courses.

Many of these things are made possible through the help of Friends of the Library, Renfro explained, a nonprofit group that provides advocacy and support for the Fresno County Public Library system. Renfro stated that there are “so many things we couldn’t do if it wasn’t for them.”

Additionally, the library is supported by a number of volunteers that donate their time and resources to helping the library. Renfro expressed a sincere gratitude and appreciation for their efforts in building the services available for years to come.

Those interested in learning more about the services and resources available through the library are encouraged to visit the website for more information or contact your local library via phone call or by making a visit there.