Clovis Library ArtHop Returns

Clovis Friends of the Fresno County Public Library recently got the go-ahead from the Clovis Library and Fresno Arts Council to resume ArtHop in the Clovis library.

ArtHop is back.

The first featured talent will be on July 15. Come meet and enjoy the work of local artist Kirk Cruz at the Clovis Library from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

During ArtHop events, Clovis friends host month-long exhibits, with an artist reception on the third Thursday from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. The artist will be at the library to discuss projects, give demonstrations, or offer goods for sale.

Clovis Friends will be contacting artists booked in 2020 who had their exhibits canceled due to the pandemic.

If you are an artist or know someone interested in exhibiting their work during the Clovis Library ArtHop in the upcoming months, please contact Clovis Friends at clovisfol@gmail.com.

Visit https://www. fresnoartscouncil.org/programs/arthop to learn more about the ArtHop.

Other activities this summer include online programs:

Let’s Paint with Samantha Griffin: Live on Zoom, July 9 and July 30 at 7 p.m.

Belly Dance Workout: YouTube, July 16 and August 6 at 7 p.m.

Summer at your Library (SAYL) has begun; the more you read, the more your chances of winning a prize. Paper logs can be picked up at the library. SAYL ends July 31, 2021.

For more program information or to register online, visit fresnolibrary.org/summer.

According to Chris Her, supervising library assistant for the Clovis Regional Library, here are current library facts:

Hours: Since the easing of pandemic restrictions, the Clovis Library is back to pre-pandemic business hours and open seven days a week. This includes evenings.

Library furniture and computers are back to their usual spots and ready to welcome visitors.

Face Masks: Fully vaccinated individuals need not wear masks. No longer is there screening at the door.

Door-side Pickup continues: “Even though everyone’s welcome back inside, we’re still providing door-side pickup for all individuals who like the convenience of having their items ready as they come up to our doors,” said Her. “Just give us a quick call before you drop in, and we’ll be happy to continue to gather your materials for you as we have done over the past year.

Her expressed thanks to the volunteers that helped to make the recent book sale a huge success.

“Without the entire community support, the event would have never transpired. You are all amazing!”