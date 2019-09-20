Clovis High Teacher Named the 2019 Fresno County ROP Teacher of the Year

Construction Technology instructor John “Jay” Eichman was recently presented with the award at the annual Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ CTE/ROP Fall Conference.

The Clovis High teacher was honored for his contributions to the Career Technical Education programs in Clovis.

Also honored, three former Clovis Unified graduates were selected to represent the entire county in a promotional poster.

Abigail Davis from CART/Clovis High, Trinity Adcock from Clovis High and Damien Cruz, Clovis West we’re the honorees.