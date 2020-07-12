Clovis High Star DL Williams Commits to Oregon

One of the most talented defensive linemen in the Central Section has found a college home.

Clovis High defensive tackle Keanu Williams announced Saturday via Instagram Live that he will take his talents to Eugene, Oregon and play college football for the Oregon Ducks.

“I want to sweat equity, speak into existence and work into reality… I will be furthering my academic and football career at the University of Oregon,” Williams announced in his living room, his mother by his side.

After thanking his Clovis High coaches and teammates, Williams revealed his decision by unveiling an Oregon shirt hidden underneath a sweatshirt.

It was a clever move by the rising senior who has put plenty of moves on offensive linemen during his three years in a Cougars uniform.

Williams is coming off a strong junior season in 2019, where he recorded 82 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8 sacks for a 7-5 Cougars team.

His performance on the field garnered lots of attention from college recruiters. Williams received 22 total Division I football offers, and expressed major interest in a quartet of Pac-12 schools: USC, UCLA, Stanford and Oregon.

In the end, it was an Oregon Duck on Williams’ shirt that confirmed the four-star defensive tackle will play college football at Autzen Stadium.

“This is a great moment… I got great people around me [at Oregon], a great support system,” Williams said. “I just know the University of Oregon got my back just like I got theirs.”