Clovis High School presents “The Wonderful World of Dance” to sellout crowds

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With high expectations, ticket holders arrived at the Mercedes Edwards Theater on May 24 and 25 to enjoy Clovis High School Dance Repertory’s production of “The Wonderful World of Dance.” This thirty-third annual dance concert promised to be special.

“For this year’s concert we wanted to attempt new feats we had never embarked upon before, such as an aerial silk performance, which Break The Barriers helped make possible for us, Tahitian dancing, as well as stunting and tumbling,” explained Artistic Director, Katie Green.

Energy filled the stage as dancers combined gymnastics with dance, backflips with ballet. Beautiful sequined costumes swirled, and black lighting emphasized costumes and caught the imagination. Special effects were magical, sometimes humorous, and always defined each segment of dance portrayed.

The Disney theme chosen for “The Wonderful World of Dance” resulted from student excitement about the musical and choreographic potential of Disney’s newly acquired Marvel and Star Wars. Disney music appeals to a wide range of people, increasing the interest of a large audience.

The voice of Mickey Mouse was performed by Peter Allwine, the son of Wayne Allwine, who served as the official voice of Mickey Mouse for 32 years.

The decision for the Disney theme came at the end of the last school year; preparation and training began at the start of the current school year, with most of the performances choreographed by students.

“Taking a leap into Dance Repertory was a journey unexpected,” said Greysa Lemons. “My three years in this program has built my skills as a choreographer as well as my confidence. I will never forget the bond within the team and our instructor, Mrs. Green.”

Aerial artists from Break the Barriers presented a stunning display of coordination and elegance. Suspended in the air by aqua blue aerial silks, the dancers gracefully climbed and wrapped the fabrics around their bodies, which enabled them to drop, swing, and spiral into various poses, many with an aquatic motif.

The Tahitian segment, indigenous with native costumes and music, got a rousing response from the audience as did the gymnastic and dancing skills displayed throughout the show.

“This is an extremely special group of Dance Repertory students,” said Green. “They work and work and work. They rehearsed on the weekends and during their lunchtime in addition to their normal after-school rehearsals. They are hungry to present the best show they possibly can. It’s inspiring. They are nothing short of a God-given blessing.”

“Dance Rep is a really unique environment where students from so many different backgrounds come together, make lifelong friendships, learn new things, make memories we will carry with us forever and in the end, put on a really great show for our families and the community to enjoy,” said dancer, Delaney Haines.