Clovis High School Employee Arrested for Sex with a Minor

On Saturday, Dec 4, Clovis Police arrested 31-year-old Amanda Hubble of Clovis on two counts of unlawful intercourse and one count of oral copulation with a minor.

All three incidents involve the same individual and are reported to have occurred off campus.

Hubble has worked for CUSD as a choral teacher since August 2016, and at Clovis High School since August 2021. She is now on leave pending the outcome of these charges.

Clovis Police detectives are currently working Clovis Unified School District to investigate the case.