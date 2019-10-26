Clovis High, Clovis North Engage In Offensive Slugfest

Tristin Risley had one goal in his mind: score.

The Clovis High tailback had broken free from Clovis North defenders in the waning seconds of a tight game and had nothing but green between him and the endzone.

Risley scored and celebrated what seemed like a sealed victory – but there was still one minute on the clock in a one-score game.

With a game like Friday night, between two potent offenses, it would come down to the very last play to decide the winner.

Count Clovis head coach Rich Hammond as a fan of nail-biting affairs like Friday.

“When you get in a tight game like this, it’s nerve-racking and that’s why people come to watch them,” said Hammond. “You get your nerves, because you don’t know what’s going to happen or which way it’s going to go.”

Neither Hammond nor anyone else in the Veterans Memorial Stadium crowd knew how things would end until the game’s final play.

Once the final whistle blew, Clovis High could finally be assured of a hard-fought 42-34 victory over the Clovis North Broncos Friday night.

The offensive fireworks started early for Clovis. The Cougars’ dual-threat quarterback Isaiah Robles rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, utilizing a read-option scheme that vexed Broncos defenders for the opening minutes.

Sandwiched between both Clovis touchdowns was a response from Clovis North; Broncos running back Roman Rodriguez tallied a rushing touchdown of his own in the first quarter from three yards out.

That would be all the scoring for the first half as Clovis led Clovis North 14-7 headed into halftime.

Clovis North scored on their first possession of the second half when Broncos quarterback Trenton Luera connected with receiver Brennon Lamee, who broke tackles on his way to a 27-yard touchdown.

Clovis blocked the ensuing PAT, making the score 14-13 Clovis.

Robles threw a touchdown pass on the Cougars’ next drive, finding receiver Grant Lake in the endzone for a 25-yard score.

Down 21-13, Clovis North suddenly showcased the overall talent that led them to a 6-2 record to start the season.

In a span of four minutes, the Broncos scored with an Elijah Teats rushing touchdown, recovered a Clovis fumble, and took their first lead of the game with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Luera to receiver Nick Pigott.

Headed into the 4th quarter, Clovis North led 27-21.

Clovis started the final quarter with a long drive culminated by Robles’ third rushing touchdown of the game, taking the lead – but not for long.

Clovis North immediately responded with Trenton Luera’s third touchdown pass of the game, this one to Roman Rodriguez, to put the Broncos ahead 34-28 with six minutes left.

As was the case in this game, when one team landed a punch, the other brought a counter punch.

Consider Tristin Risley the ultimate counter punch for Clovis High.

He finished off Clovis’ go-ahead drive by leaping over his offensive line for a 3-yard score. Then, after Clovis picked off Luera with two minutes left in the game, Risley ran wild over the Broncos with a 47-yard rushing touchdown that effectively iced the game.

Or so the Cougars believed at the moment.

With still a minute left in play, the score was only 42-34. Clovis North had the ball and a timeout, and drove down to the Cougars’ 34-yard line with 5.2 seconds to play.

One Luera pass into the endzone fell incomplete, but 0.3 seconds remained on the clock.

One more play for Clovis North. One more chance to respond with a counter punch.

But Luera’s second pass into the endzone fell into the hands of Clovis’ Porter Smith, and the Cougars escaped with a tough, team-defining win.

For the Broncos, it was a heart-breaking loss that left head coach Michael Jacot musing upon his team’s defensive struggles.

“We need to tackle better,” said Jacot. “Last week against Central, we didn’t tackle well, so we put an emphasis on that in practice this week. It didn’t reflect out here.”

In a battle of two offensive powers, it was fitting that the game came down to defenses: Clovis’ ability to force two turnovers in the fourth quarter, and the Broncos’ inability to get a stop in the final minutes.

Clovis (5-4) will play in their annual rivalry game against Clovis West next Friday. Clovis North (6-3) will face Buchanan next Friday.