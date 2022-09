Clovis Happenings: Sept. 30 – Oct. 6

PISTACHIO PARTY

AT FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St.

Clovis, CA

Sept. 30 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

ALOHA IN THE PARK

Location: Dry Creek Park

Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Oct. 1

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11TH ANNUAL CLOVIS NIGHT OUT

Location: David McDonald Park

Temperance / Sierra, Clovis, CA

Saturday, Oct. 1

4 p.m. – Dark

WIND SYMPHONY OF CLOVIS

Location: Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall

2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, CA

Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.

CITY OF CLOVIS RECREATION

FALL REGISTRATION

FOR TINY KICKERS AND

YOUTH INDOOR SOCCER LEAGUES

Leagues Starting October 24

A-Z CARDS AND COLLECTABLES

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Oct. 1

Sunday, Oct. 2

CLOVIS CITY COUNCIL DEBATE

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

In-person or Online

Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

SUPERINTENDENTS BREAKFAST – CUSD

ELMEAR O’BRIEN, Ed., D.

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Thursday, Oct. 6 @ 7 a.m.

TWILIGHT SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

UNCLE EPHUS

Location: Clovis Botanical Gardens

945 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St.

Clovis, CA

Fridays thru Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)