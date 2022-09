Clovis Happenings: Sept. 23-29

CLOVIS POLICE FOUNDATION

GOLF TOURNAMENT

Location: Eagle Springs Golf & Country Club

21722 Fairway Oaks Ln., Friant, CA

Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.

CLOVISFEST &

HOT AIR BALLOON FUN FLY

Location: Old Town Clovis

Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 a.m. -5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2ND ANNUAL CELEBRATION

OF CREATIVITY

Scheduled to take place during

Clovisfest, Clovis, CA

Saturday, Sept.24 and

Sunday, Sept. 25

CHILDREN’S BUSINESS FAIR

Location: Clovisfest – 7th and Pollasky

Saturday, Sept.24 and

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

HERD OF TURTLES CHALLENGE RUN

5K Run Walk

Location: Dry Creek Park

855 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Host: H.O.P.E. Program (Break the Barriers International)

Saturday, Sept. 24

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CLOVIS/FRESNO 5TH ANNUAL

TOY TRAIN SHOW

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Centre

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Sept. 24

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FALL CRAFT FAIR

Location: Clovis Missionary Baptist Church

854 N. Fowler Ave., Clovis, CA

Friday, Sept. 23 – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24 – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CENTRAL VALLEY FALLEN HEROES

ANNUAL CAR SHOW

Location: California 9/11 Memorial

3485 Never Forget Lane, Clovis,

Saturday, Sept. 24

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS

Location: Memorial United Methodist Church

1726 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Sept. 24

10:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

NEW COVENANT HOMETOWN HEROES USA

Location: New Covenant Community Church

1744 E. Nees Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 24

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

KIWANIS CLUB OF CLOVIS

5K RUN, 2-MILE RUN/WALK AND KIDS RUN

Location: Woodward Park, Fresno, CA

Register at: run4themiracle.com

Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 a.m.

VETERANS SUICIDE PREVENTION DAY

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Tuesday, Sept. 27

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

END OF SUMMER “WILD WEST” BASH

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Wednesday, Sept. 28

10 A.M. – 12 p.m.

CENTRAL VALLEY CAREER FAIR

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Wednesday, Sept. 28

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

TWILIGHT SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

GREEN BUSH SPRING

Location: Clovis Botanical Gardens

945 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Thursday, Sept. 29

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St.

Clovis, CA

Fridays thru Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)