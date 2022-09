Clovis Happenings: Sept. 16-22

GRASS LESS TRAVELLED AT BLUEGRASS

IN THE PARK

Location: Liberty Park

901 5th St., Clovis, CA

Friday, Sept. 16

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CLOVIS STREET FAIR

Location: Dry Creek Park

855 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Friday, Sept. 16

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

At the Friday Farmers Market

Sept. 16, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

CLOVIS PARK IN THE PARK

Location: Treasure Ingmire Park

36 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER

Hosted by Marine Corps League Det. 14

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Sept. 17

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

GLORIOUS JUNK DAYS

Location: Old Town Clovis

Sunday, Sept. 18

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

ENTRY LEVEL VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

Location: Clovis, CA

Online at HireX

Monday, Sept. 19

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VETERANS BINGO

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

CIGARFEST – 25TH ANNUAL GOLF

TOURNAMENT

Host: Perfect Blend Fine Cigars

Location: Dragonfly Golf Course

43369 Ave. 12, Madera, CA

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Registration at 9 a.m.

TWILIGHT SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Hosted by: Clovis Botanical Garden

Location: 945 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Thursday, Sept. 22

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Old Town Clovis

Fridays thru Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Old Town Clovis

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)