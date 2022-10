Clovis Happenings: October 28 – November 3, 2022

SPOOKTACULAR DISPLAY

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Drive by 4th and Veterans Parkway

October 14 – 31

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

HALLOWEEN PARTY AT THE CENTER

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Friday, Oct. 28

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

TRUNK OR TREAT EVENTS

Friday Farmers Market

Location: Woodworth and 4th St.

Clovis, CA

Friday, Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

At Carmel Village a Generations Community

1650 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m.

At Loma Vista Community Church

9905 E. Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Sunday, Oct. 30

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

At Emmanuel Lutheran Church

785 N. Fowler Ave., Clovis, CA

Sunday, Oct. 30

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

FALL WINEWALK

Location: Old Town Clovis

Saturday, Oct. 29

5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

A BOOK BARN COSTUME CONTEST

Location: 640 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Contest for Children under the age of 12

Saturday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Oct. 31

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Oct. 29

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS HAUNTED TRAIL

Location: Parkway Trails Shopping Center

Willow & Nees, Clovis, CA

Saturday, Oct. 29, Kids Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 thru Monday, Oct. 31

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

NEW COVENANT HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

Location: 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, CA

Saturday, Oct. 29

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CLOVIS COMMUNITY CHOIR FALL SACRED MUSIC CONCERT

Location: Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall

2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, CA

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St.

Clovis, CA

Fridays thru Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)