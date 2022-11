Clovis Happenings: Nov. 4-10

STORYTIME AT A BOOK BARN

Location: 640 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Tuesday: Nov. 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th

Saturdays: Nov. 5th, 19th, 26th, Dec. 10th, 17th

OLD TOWN FLEA MARKET

Location: Clovis Rodeo Grounds

748 Rodeo Dr., Clovis, CA

Saturday only Early Bird / 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 / 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6 / 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

4TH ANNUAL VETERANS MOTORCYCLE RUN

Location: Clawson Motorsports

6334 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, CA

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

Location: New Life Community Church

2165 Gettysburg Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m.

TWO CITIES MARATHON

Location: Clovis Community College

10309 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, CA

Sunday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 a.m.

SENIOR SCAM STOPPER

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

For information call: 559-446-2029

Wednesday Nov. 9

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

SINGIN IN THE RAIN

Location: Mercedes Edwards Theatre

902 5th St., Clovis, CA

Nov. 10, 11, 12 and

Nov. 17, 18, 19

DUAL BOOK LAUNCH AT A BOOK BARN

Location: 640 Clovis, Ave., Clovis, CA

“49+1”, Poems – Dan Dunklee

“The Girl in the Mirror – A.C. Hammett

Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)