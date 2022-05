Clovis Happenings: May 27 – June 2

WEEKLY CLOVIS HAPPENINGS

May 27, 2022 – JUNE 2, 2022

Fresno State GIBSON FARM MARKET Corn is expected the last week of May and the first week of June!

CLOVIS MEMORIAL RUN 2022

Location: 4TH St., Clovis, CA

Registration now open at clovismemorialrun.com

Saturday, May 28 at 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

SAINT AGNES HOSPICE – Vendor Fundraising Event

Location: Dry Creek Park

855 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, May 28

9 a.m. – 2 P.M.

PAINT DROP OFF AND GIVEAWAY EVENT

Location: Clovis Rodeo Grounds

Clovis Rodeo Rd., Clovis, CA

Registration Required

Saturday, May 28

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

GLORIOUS JUNK DAYS

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Sunday, May 29

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 9/11 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St.

Clovis, CA

Fridays thru Friday, Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Polasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)