Clovis Happenings: May 13-19

BLUEGRASS IN THE PARK

Location: Liberty Park

901 Fifth St., Clovis, CA

Friday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave. between 3rd St. & 7th St.

Clovis, CA

Friday, April 29 thru Friday, Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

SHREDFEST

Hosted by Clovis Police Department

Location: Clovis Rodeo Grounds

748 Rodeo Dr., Clovis, CA

Saturday, May 14

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

JEFFERSON ANNUAL CAR SHOW

Location: Jefferson Elementary School

1880 Fowler Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, May 14

9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

CLOVIS’ MAY-GARITA PUB CRAWL

Location: Old Town Clovis

453 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, May 14

4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

1ST ANNUAL CLOVIS ROTARY BBQ & BREW

Location: P-R Farms, Inc.

2917 e. Shepherd Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, May 14

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

SPRING WINEWALK

Location: Old Town Clovis

Saturday, May 14

5p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

CLOVIS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MIXER

Location: Green Hills Nursery

24008 N. Armstrong Ave., Fresno, CA

Wednesday, May 18

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

CLOVIS MAYOR’S BREAKFAST

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Thursday, May 19

7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

JOLLY TIMES

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Thursday, May 19 at 9 a.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)