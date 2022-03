Clovis Happenings: March 4 – 10

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CITY OF CLOVIS RECREATION

Preschool / Toddlers Spring 2022 and

Spring Youth Programs

Registration now available at

www.cityofclovisrecreation.com

THE CHILDREN’S MOVEMENT ACTION FORUM

www.tcmfresno.org

Location: Clovis Community College

390 W. Fir Ave., Clovis, CA

Friday, Mar. 4

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

FRESNO STATE COLLEGE RODEO

Location: Clovis Rodeo

748 Rodeo Dr., Clovis, CA

Friday, Mar. 4 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 5 at 6 p.m.

VETERANS EMPLOYMENT PANEL

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th Street

Attend in person or virtual

Must register by Mar. 7

Register at https://bit.ly/3lPpA5f

Tuesday, Mar. 8

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CLOVIS VETERANS MEMORIAL DISTRICT FUNDRAISER

Location: Tahoe Joe’s

7006 N. Cedar, Fresno, CA

Thursday, Mar. 10

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at

centralvalleyveterans.org/events

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)