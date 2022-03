Clovis Happenings: March 25-31

CITY OF CLOVIS RECREATION

Adult Softball Starting April 18

CLOVIS HIGH FOOTBALL ANNUAL CRAB FEED

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Mar. 26

5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 147 SOCIAL DINNER

Location: 508 4th St, Clovis, CA

Saturday, Mar. 26 at 6 p.m.

A DANCE INTO SPRING

With John Pemberton

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

450 4th St., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Mar. 26

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

CLOVIS BRITISH CAR ROUNDUP

Location: 601 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Mar. 26 and Sunday, Mar. 27

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY

VFW Post and American Legion Post 147

Location: 7246 N. DeWolf Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Mar. 26 at 9 a.m.

MISS WINKLES DONUT DOG WALK

Location: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center

85 N. Temperance Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Mar. 26 at 10 a.m.

VINTAGE MARKET & ANTIQUES

Location: Old Town Clovis

Sunday, Mar. 27

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

NATIONAL VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Rex Phebus Memorial Building

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Tuesday, Mar. 29

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT:

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FARMERS MARKETS:

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)