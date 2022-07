Clovis Happenings: July 22-28

CLOVIS’ COOLING CENTER

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



14th ANNUAL RED CARPET EVENT

Event for the positive uplifting of youth via film, performances and surprises

Location: Sierra Vista Mall Cinema 16

1300 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, July 23

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



HOME OF THE BRAVE INDOOR PUB CRAWL

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Saturday, July 23

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

AUSA SOUNDS OF FREEDOM BAND PRESENTS SUMMER SOUNDS CONCERT

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th St., Clovis, CA

Sunday, July 24

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

ENTRY-LEVEL CLOVIS VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

Location: Richert Clovis, Clovis, CA

Online at HireX

Monday, July 25

11 a.m. –2 p.m.



CLOVIS PARK IN THE PARK CAR SHOW

Location: Treasure Ingmire Park

36 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA

Tuesday, July 26 at 4 p.m. HEALTHCARE CLOVIS VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

Location: Richert Clovis, Clovis, CA

Online at HireX or HealthcareX

Tuesday, July 26

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, July 23

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

SUNDAY MARKET 2022 Fresno Street Eats

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Sunday, July 24

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 9/11 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday – Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Old Town Clovis

Fridays thru Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Old Town Clovis

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Harlan Ranch Community Center

1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)