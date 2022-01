Clovis Happenings: January 21-22

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS: FRIDAY NIGHT BITES

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Friday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.

FRESNO STREET EATS: SIERRA VISTA MALL

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.

CLOVIS WEST HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS “NEWSIES” THE MUSICAL

Location: Mercedes Edwards Theatre

902 5th St., Clovis, CA

Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)