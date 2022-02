Clovis Happenings: February 19-23

COFFEE RUN WITH ON RUNNING

Location: Kuppa Joy, 518 Clovis Ave

Saturday, Feb. 19

Starts at 6:30 a.m.



PROJECT LINUS – MAKE A BLANKET DAY 2022

Providing Security Through Blankets

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Feb. 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

THE RESUME MAKEOVER MASTERCLASS

Hosted by Clovis Online Charter School

Saturday, Feb. 19

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

PRESIDENT’S DAY

Monday, February 21

TUTORIAL CENTER “WRITE NIGHT”

Hosted by Clovis Community College

Location: Clovis Community College, 10309 N. Willow Ave

Wednesday, Feb. 23

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)