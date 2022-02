Clovis Happenings: February 11 – 13

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

JURASSIC EMPIRE

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

Drive Thru

Feb. 11 thru 13

For Time Slots, visit: https://jurassicempire.ticketspice.com

VALENTINES DANCE

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)