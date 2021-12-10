Clovis Happenings: December 10-12

SENIOR CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON

Hosted by Clovis Kiwanis

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th Street, Clovis, CA

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

A TASTE OF CLOVIS

Location: 6 Pollasky, Clovis, CA

Saturday, Dec. 11

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

MARINE CORP. TOYS FOR TOTS – ALL CAR SHOW AT CLOVIS VW

Location: 350 Herndon Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Dec. 11

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

OLD TOWN CLOVIS CRUISE AND TOY DRIVE

Hosted by Hot Rod Coalition

Location: Old Town Clovis

Sunday, Dec. 12

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

OLD TOWN CLOVIS FOR THE HOLIDAYS HORSE DRAWN CARRIAGE RIDES

Location: Pollasky between 4th and 5th Streets

Every Saturday and Sunday thru Dec. 19, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 and 17, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CANDY CANE LANE

Location: Peach and Alluvial Avenues

Monday thru Friday, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 6 p.m. – 12 p.m.