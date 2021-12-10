Clovis Happenings: December 10-12

SENIOR CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON
Hosted by Clovis Kiwanis
Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District
808 4th Street, Clovis, CA
Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.
A TASTE OF CLOVIS
Location: 6 Pollasky, Clovis, CA
Saturday, Dec. 11
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
MARINE CORP. TOYS FOR TOTS – ALL CAR SHOW AT CLOVIS VW
Location: 350 Herndon Ave., Clovis, CA
Saturday, Dec. 11
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
OLD TOWN CLOVIS CRUISE AND TOY DRIVE
Hosted by Hot Rod Coalition
Location: Old Town Clovis
Sunday, Dec. 12
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
OLD TOWN CLOVIS FOR THE HOLIDAYS HORSE DRAWN CARRIAGE RIDES
Location: Pollasky between 4th and 5th Streets
Every Saturday and Sunday thru Dec. 19, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 and 17, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
CANDY CANE LANE
Location: Peach and Alluvial Avenues
Monday thru Friday, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 6 p.m. – 12 p.m.