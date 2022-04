Clovis Happenings: April 29 – May 5, 2022

FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St.

Clovis, CA

Friday, April 29 thru Friday, Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 8 :30 p.m.

CENTRAL VALLEY CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Clovis Missionary Baptist Church

854 N. Fowler Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Apr. 30

8 a.m. – 3 p.m

THE JIMMY RUN 1 Mile/2 Mile

Hosted by Jimmy John’s

Location: Clovis Hills Community Church

1363 5th St., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Apr. 30

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

DINNER AND DANCE WITH JOHN PEMBERTON

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center

850 4th St., Clovis, CA

Saturday, Apr. 30

4. p.m. – 9 p.m.

CWO HIGH TEA FUNDRAISER

City Without Orphans Adoptive Moms, Foster Retreat

2835 Heritage Ave., Clovis, CA

Saturday, April 30

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA BIG BAND DANCE SOCIETY

Location: Rivendell Event Center

4927 E. McKinley Ave., Fresno, CA

Sunday, May 1, 2022

12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOVIS MUSEUM

Location: 4th and Pollasky

Open Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CLOVIS FARMERS’ MARKETS

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)