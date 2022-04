Clovis Happenings: April 1 – April 7

BIG HAT DAYS

Location: Old Town Clovis

Clovis, Calif.

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS

Location: Sierra Vista Mall

1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, Calif.

April 1 – April 16

CLOVIS DIVERSITY JOB FAIR

Location: Virtual

Register at DiversityX.net

Monday, April 4

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

NEIGHBORHOOD INFORMATIONAL MEETING

Location: Dry Creek Elementary School

173 N. Armstrong Ave., Clovis, Calif.

Wednesday, April 6

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

PLACES TO VISIT:

CALIFORNIA 911 MEMORIAL

Location: 3485 Never Forget Ln., Clovis, CA

Open 365 days a year

COMMUNITY HERITAGE CENTER

Location: 3rd and Veterans Parkway

OPEN Tuesday thru Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FARMERS MARKETS:

CLOVIS OLD TOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Location: Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Saturday Year-Round

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (weather permitting)

HARLAN RANCH FARMERS’ MARKET

HARLAN RANCH COMMUNITY CENTER

Location: 1620 N. Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA

Every Wednesday Year-Round

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (weather permitting)