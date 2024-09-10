Clovis Hall of Fame returns for 50th anniversary

Sept 5, 2024 — The Clovis Hall of Fame is preparing for its 50th anniversary with a focus on revitalizing the event after a brief hiatus. Since its inception in 1975, the Hall of Fame has celebrated individuals who have contributed to the growth and heritage of Clovis. After pausing during COVID-19, this year marks a significant effort to bring back the tradition in a meaningful way.

“This is part of what makes Clovis such a beautiful place,” said Lorenzo Rios, CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. “We remember our roots.”

Sponsorship and Fundraising

The Sponsorship Committee will meet on September 16 at 10 a.m., with both Zoom and in-person options available. The committee is working to finalize sponsorship levels and has set the ticket price at $50. Different sponsorship tiers will be offered, with higher-tier sponsors receiving extra benefits, though everyone will be treated with respect, ensuring fairness across all levels of involvement.

The committee is also focused on ensuring the financial logistics are in place before collecting any funds. They are collaborating with the Clovis Community Foundation, which has expressed interest in assisting with finances. Additionally, the group is looking into setting up its own 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) status to manage donations.

Art Contest and Community Engagement

An art contest for students in grades 7 through 12 is already in motion, with the theme revolving around Clovis landmarks. The person in charge of the contest is working closely with teachers to encourage participation. Packets provided to students include information about Clovis history, previous winners, and details on the museum visit options. Historically, winning students, along with their parents and teachers, have been invited to attend the fundraiser.

Gayle Daily, president of the Clovis Art Guild, has offered her organization’s help with the logistics. The contest results will be announced one day before the city’s event.

Nominations Process

Nominations for the Hall of Fame are open until October 1, though the committee is encouraging more community members to submit names. “We have at least one nomination for each category and about 10 overall,” the committee noted. Full descriptions of the award categories and nomination forms can be found on the current website, ClovisHallofFame.com. While they are considering a transition to a .org domain, the .com site remains the go-to for now.

Marketing and Legal Considerations

Once nominees are selected, they will go through a process that includes the creation of a video highlighting their contributions. These videos will be showcased during the Hall of Fame dinner. The marketing team is also addressing potential trademark and copyright issues with the event’s logo. For now, the recommendation is to hold off on registering trademarks until the organization has a legal entity that can claim ownership.

As Clovis approaches the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Fame, the community continues to reflect on the individuals who have made a lasting impact. “It’s time to bring this back,” Rios emphasized, highlighting the collective effort to honor Clovis’ history and those who have helped shape it.