Clovis Hall of Fame announces honorees for September event

The Clovis Hall of Fame recently announced its honorees for their annual event, held on Sept. 14. The honorees include:

George and Margaret Gage and family, Hall of Fame

Franco and Carmella Liberta and family, Spirit of Clovis

Ken Dias, Friend of Youth

Jim Anderson, Service to Veterans

Soroptimist International of Clovis, Organization of the Year

California 9-11 Memorial, National Honoree

Brent Drum, Clovis Police Officer of the Year

The Clovis Hall of Fame has been honoring those that have made and continue to make the Clovis community the special community that it is since 1975. If you’re interested in attending and being a part of this event, please visit www.clovishalloffame.org to purchase and find tickets.