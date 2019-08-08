Clovis goes all out for back to school

With the new school year fast approaching, getting all the equipment ready for a successful year in the classroom is a must. Unfortunately, for some members of the community, affording school supplies can be a tall task.

However, with the help of the Clovis Police Department and community leadership, preparing for the school year just got a little bit easier.

On Saturday, August 3, community members were given a chance to collect school supplies at No Surrender Laser Tag, as local law enforcement teamed up with the community to provide a backpack giveaway, school supply giveaway and $5 attractions.

Kids lined up around the corner at the Sierra Vista Mall shopping center for a chance to get some school supplies, and also enjoy the attractions and characters at the event. Batman and Wonderwoman made an appearance.

To go along with that, the Shop With A Cop fundraiser held their Italian dinner fundraiser, which will be followed by the actual event that will have officers shopping with kids on August 13.

It will be an event that shows just how much the Clovis community cares about one another.

“It was actually our third year putting on the dinner and the dinner itself is actually a fundraising event that we do that helps fund the kids back to school shopping,” Clovis Police Records Codi Ricken said. “This year it was the Italian night theme, so everything was traditional Italian.”

Ricken started the fundraiser a few years back, but only sold t-shirts to raise funds. Since then, she has cultivated and created a program that gives back to the most worthy Clovis community members.

There was an accordian player and many fun and interesting things for the attendees to enjoy.

“There were dessert options, a silent auction, live auctions and we basically wrapped that up and our shopping day is next week to take the kids out,” Ricken said.

This year, 40 kids will be taking part in the back-to-school shopping and they will each have between $250-$300 for their supplies. That money was raised from various fundraisers and a donation of $1,000 from the Clovis Police Foundation to the Shop With A Cop fundraiser.