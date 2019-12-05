Clovis Gives Back on Giving Tuesday

Clovis Community College and The Clovis Police Officer Association asked community members for donations to support those who are in need for Giving Tuesday Dec. 3.

Giving Tuesday is a worldwide movement that began in 2012 with the mission to inspire people to give back to their communities, whether they are local or global.

“When you donate, you help breathe new life into our community,” the Clovis Police Officer Association said in a post on Facebook.

“Your donations help us support local charities, rebuild playgrounds for our children, give back to youth sports programs or scholarships, and fund events that give us the time to connect with you on a personal level.”

Charities supported by the CPOA include the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, California Peace Officer’s Memorial Foundation, Officers’ Give Hope and the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Clovis Community College encouraged donations as well at its third annual Giving Tuesday Celebration held at the college’s main campus.

The college raised $27,114 this year, exceeding its goal of $25,000. All donations will fund student scholarships, the “Crush” student pantry and the school’s soccer field/track.

Stephanie Babb, director of marketing at the college, said in a statement, “We are grateful to the staff, students, administrators, faculty, and community members for their continued support and contributions to the 3rd annual #ClovisCrushGivingDay. These funds will greatly benefit our amazing students as they work to accomplish their educational goals.”

Giving Tuesday may be over but it’s never too late to give back. Clovis Community College, CPOA and many other organizations are still accepting donations.