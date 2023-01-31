Clovis Gift Card Program is a Sweet Success and Sells Out

Thank you to everyone who supported Clovis restaurants by participating in the gift card program, brought to you by the City of Clovis, Clovis Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.).

All gift cards allotted for the program have now been distributed.

“This program has been an overwhelming success!” said Greg Newman, CEO of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce. “When you choose to spend money in Clovis, those funds stay local, which helps restaurants pay their employees and maintain a successful business”

In addition to the gift cards, some participants were able to select “Old Town Bucks”, which can be used at a dozen different restaurants in Old Town Clovis.

“This has been an exciting way to inspire people to support restaurant owners in Old Town,” said Heather Frantzich, Executive Director of B.O.O.T. “January is traditionally a slow month for restaurants. If this program inspired even a handful of people to dine in Clovis, then we have accomplished our goals.”

If you would like to purchase Old Town Bucks, you can do so by emailing info@oldtownclovis.org.

Please continue to watch the City of Clovis website and social media for future programs supporting Clovis businesses!