Clovis gathers for the 13th annual Clovis Night Out

September 22, 2024 — On an unseasonably warm Saturday, thousands of Clovis residents filled David McDonald Park for the 13th Annual Clovis Night Out, an evening that blended family fun with community connection.

From 4 p.m. until well after dark, the park bustled with energy as people of all ages came together to celebrate the spirit of the town and its close-knit relationship with local first responders.

As families entered the park, they were greeted by the sight of children crawling in and out of public service vehicles—police cars, fire trucks, and more—wide-eyed as they sat in the driver’s seats or leaned in to inspect equipment. Little ones squealed with joy, darting from one attraction to another.

A particularly curious moment unfolded when a small girl, mid-play, stopped in her tracks to hunch down and study a frog that had found refuge in the shade of her shadow. For a few quiet moments, she watched as it slowly hopped away, its brief respite from the heat now over.

David McDonald Park was transformed into a hub of activities, with over 100 local vendors lining the walkways, offering a mix of savory and sweet treats, boutique items, and community resources.

Food vendors, from Gorilla Gurt Dippin’ Dots to Aguas Las Rancheritas, served up their specialties, while families enjoyed refreshing smoothies from Bubble Bee and sampled mini donuts from Holey Moley. For those in the mood for something more exotic, Pen-Ta-Zapp Thai food fusion brought a touch of international flavor to the event.

The air was alive with the sounds of live music as local band Lady & The Tramps took to the stage, setting the tone for a festive evening. Couples swayed to the music, while kids raced between the bounce houses and rock climbing structures that seemed to spring up all around the park.

One of the most popular attractions was an inflatable climbing wall, where kids scrambled up with harnesses strapped securely, only to slide down an adjacent inflatable slope with giggles and shouts of excitement. Nearby, others tested their agility against an inflatable obstacle course, ducking and dodging a rotating padded arm as they jumped and tumbled through the playful challenge.

For those looking to support local artisans, the boutique section of the event offered an impressive array of handmade goods. Vendors like Little Valley Goods, Tiny Bow Fairy, Madera’s Honey Queen, and Wow!

Accessories & More displayed everything from intricate jewelry to local honey to home décor. Shoppers strolled leisurely through the stalls, chatting with vendors and picking up one-of-a-kind finds to take home as souvenirs of the night.

As dusk settled over the park, the energy shifted from playful chaos to quiet awe. All eyes turned skyward as the Skye Dreams Drone Light Show began its mesmerizing performance. Hundreds of drones took to the sky, forming intricate patterns and dazzling spectators with a fusion of technology and artistry.

Lights danced in sync, illuminating the night sky and creating vivid, dynamic designs that hovered and morphed above the heads of the crowd. The show marked the perfect culmination of an evening dedicated to bringing people together.

The annual event serves as a vital link between Clovis residents and the city’s first responders. Police officers and firefighters mingled with attendees, answering questions and allowing children to explore their vehicles.

Displays of equipment were set up, giving everyone a chance to get an up-close look at the tools used to keep their community safe. Kids excitedly clambered into police cruisers, pretending to drive while others lined up to see inside a fire truck, fascinated by its sheer size and function.

For many, it was a chance to meet the individuals who work every day to protect their city in a relaxed and festive environment.

The Clovis Police Department, which organizes the event, has long used Clovis Night Out as a platform to strengthen community ties. What began as part of a national initiative to foster trust and engagement between law enforcement and local communities has grown into one of the most beloved traditions in Clovis. The city has embraced the event, expanding it year after year to reflect the unique charm of the area and its residents.

By the end of the night, David McDonald Park was filled with the warm glow of community spirit. Parents gathered their children, who were still buzzing with energy from the excitement of the day, while vendors packed up their booths and the final notes of live music drifted across the park.

The 13th Annual Clovis Night Out was more than just a night of fun—it was a celebration of everything that makes Clovis special: strong community ties, small-town charm, and the joy of coming together for an unforgettable evening of celebrating those that help preserve the Clovis way of life.