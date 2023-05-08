Clovis Fire begins rebuild of Fire Station 2

By
J.T. Gomez
-

On April 25th, the Clovis Fire Department began the demolishing of Fire Station 2 so as to begin the rebuilding of said station.

On a Facebook post it was said that Engineer Fred Edwards took the “first swap” at Fire Station 2 where he served for twenty years. Captain Tim Lesmeister took the seat after him.

Fire Station 2 had to be torn down due to structural damage and decay, but the Clovis Fire Department looks forward to the new station that “will stand for many decades”.

A temporary station is located near Ashlan and Minnewawa at the Fire Training Center. Close enough to quickly respond to all citizens in the Station 2 area.

This new station is scheduled for completion in the Summer of 2024. During the interim, the Fire Station 2 crew will be relocated to Ashlan and Minnewawa.

J.T. Gomez
JT is a recent college grad with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. He is mainly interested in sports and entertainment but covers a wide array of subjects. He currently writes for the Fresno State Baseball Dugout Club. JT looks forward to continuing his career at the Clovis Roundup and is excited to be working closely with a community that is very proud of its people.