Clovis Fire Provides Support for Porterville

The Clovis Fire Department is providing coverage for the City of Porterville after two of its firefighters lost their lives fighting a fire that engulfed the city’s library.

Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35, and firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, when they entered the flaming Porterville Library to make sure everyone was out of the building.

Figueroa called a “mayday” over the radio shortly after entering the building. He died after he was taken to the local hospital.

Fire crews found Jones’ remains late Wednesday, Feb. 19, after searching the remnants of the scorched library.

Police arrested two teenagers who were seen running from the burning building shortly after the fire started. They are in custody at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility where they face charges of manslaughter and arson.

Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil said the two teens would not be charged as adults because of their age.

Clovis Fire is one of the numerous agencies that have rushed to support the mourning community. Clovis Fire sent seven of its personnel, along with a truck and an engine.

The personnel will work with other agencies to provide coverage for Porterville Feb. 20 and 21.

“The fire service is a very tight knit community and family. When we lose members of that family, we all feel it. It is our privilege to honor these brave men and to provide coverage to the community of Porterville,” Clovis Fire said in a Facebook post.