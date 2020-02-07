Clovis Fire Department Raises $55,000 for Central Valley Burn Relay

The Clovis Fire Department raised $55,000 for the annual Central Valley Burn Relay, Feb. 6, in support of the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

Eight fire departments from around the Central Valley participated in the event, which raised awareness for burn victims.

Fire trucks drove from station to station, making stops to recognize each department’s contributions to the foundation. Check presentations took place at each stop.

The Clovis Fire Department raised $55,000 in its December fundraiser for the foundation.

The funds raised benefited the California-based Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

According to its website, the foundation is dedicated to “preventing burns and fires and providing services to those who have been affected by a burn injury. AARBF brings together health care providers, firefighters, emergency workers, burn care professionals, burn survivors, and our community to enhance the quality of life for burn survivors and to make burn injuries a thing of the past.”

The foundation is named after Alisa Ann Ruch, who was fatally injured in a fire started by a backyard barbeque in Southern California when she was eight years old. Ruch’s parents, along with local firefighters and medical professionals, joined together to create the foundation in 1971.