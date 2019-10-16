Home Special Tabloids Clovis Fest 2019
In a Battle of Physicality, Broncos Top Timberwolves
Clovis North came into Friday’s matchup with Clovis East looking to avenge its first loss of the season - a 41-13 loss to Clovis...
Marriage and Money Management: Tips to Keep You Together
Some say money can’t buy happiness. While money can definitely make life more comfortable, financial woes in a marriage are one of the most...
Hedrick’s Chevrolet Employees Hold Bi-Annual Bake Sale for Breast Cancer Society
Hedrick’s Chevrolet on Shaw at Freeway 168, in conjunction with General Motors, is currently holding their bi-annual bake sale benefitting the Breast Cancer Society. Until...
Clovis Couple Win Tesoro Viejo Fall Classic Half Marathon
Well, it wasn’t any old couple - it was C.J. Albertson and his wife, Chelsey. Albertson, the former Buchanan standout and one of the, if...