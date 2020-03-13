Clovis FD Captain win Firefighter of the Year Award

The American Legion Post 147 presented Clovis Fire Department’s Captain Jim Stemler with the Firefighter of the Year award on the evening of March 11.

Captain Stemler joined the Clovis Fire Department in 1989.

“He has excelled in every rank he has held. With nearly 20 years since his most recent promotion, he is currently our most senior captain. He consistently sets the standard for what it means to not only be a captain in our department, but what it means to be a captain and role model in the fire service,” the Clovis Fire Department stated in a Facebook post.

Captain Stemler is currently serving as the captain on Engine 44 and is also a fire instructor, lead fire investigator and coordinator for the annual 9/11 ceremony.

“We are incredibly proud of Captain Stemler for all that he has done and continues to do for the fire service, our department, and our community. He truly embodies what service with pride means,” Clovis fire said.