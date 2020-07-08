Clovis FD Responds to Increase Calls During Holiday Weekend

The Clovis fire department had a busy July 4 holiday.

On July 4, Clovis had 518 calls for service, including 199 for fireworks during a 24-hour period. Eleven calls were fire related.

Additionally, there were four calls related to gunshots.

The number of calls was equal to that of prior years, according to Clovis Public Affairs and Information Manager Chad McCollum.

As of now, Clovis has not been able to provide specific data on bodily injury or property damage.

Leading up to the holiday, Clovis, along with the Fresno Fire Department and Cal Fire, had been doing their best to keep citizens aware of the dangers related to fireworks usage, specifically illegal fireworks.

This includes hosting a workshop to show what fireworks are considered legal and illegal, and the bodily injury and property damage that is possible.