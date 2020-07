The popular Clovis burger joint Fat Jack’s has closed its doors, but a new similar restaurant soon may take over the spot.

Owners Marianne and Jason O’Day have decided to sell their business after 35 years of ownership.

A prospective new owner is interested in taking over the business, and will offer the same type of food. The property owner reportedly expects the new tenants to sign papers within the next few weeks.

No official date has been determined when the new restaurant will open.