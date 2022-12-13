Clovis Family Resource Center Distributes 100+ Coats

December 8th – The Clovis Police Department held their annual coat drive to benefit the children of Clovis Unified.

About 100 coats were collected from donations at various locations throughout Clovis.

These coats were then distributed by the Clovis Family Resource Center, the disability service with Clovis Unified School District, to schools across CUSD.

Clovis North, Clovis West, Clovis East, Clovis, Gateway, and Buchanan area Transition Teams were given coats from the coat drive to be further distributed to those without the proper warmth during the approaching Winter season, set to take place on December 21st.

The Clovis Family Resource Center took the time to thank both the Clovis Police Department and the CUSD Transition Team for their efforts in these donations and for their coordination in administering coats to the proper avenues.

Coats were accepted for the coat drive from November 1-15th.