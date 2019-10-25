Clovis Fallen Heroes Car Show raises more than $13,000

The Fallen Heroes Car Show, held October 5 at Sierra Vista Mall, raised over $13,000 for families of Fallen Heroes and first responders.

Portions of the money were presented to Fresno Police Chaplaincy, Clovis Police Chaplaincy, Clovis Firefighters, American Legion District 14 and Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association Peace Officer Memorial Fund on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Clovis Veteran’s Memorial District.

The mission of Central Valley Fallen Heroes is to support and honor those of the Central Valley who serve, protect and sacrifice for others.

The CEO of the Central Valley Fallen Heroes, Ron Dupra, was excited about the turnout of the event and stated, “This car show is an event that allows everyone in the community to give back to those who serve us every day. Most car enthusiast flock to events that have a connection to the community. If you registered a car for judging, came to admire your favorite 55’ Thunderbird, participated in the raffle, or bought goods from a vendor, you showed honor to the first responders, fallen and the families. We express our sincere gratitude to all who attended and showed their immense support to the organizations.”

To date, the Central Valley Fallen Heroes Car Show has raised over $65,000 with 100 percent of the proceeds directly benefiting Fallen Hero and first responder families in need.