Clovis faces pressure to change election system, but is it necessary?

September 24, 2024 — The City of Clovis is once again being asked to reconsider its City Council election process, this time by Southern California attorney Kevin Shenkman, who claims the city’s current “at-large” voting system violates the California Voting Rights Act. According to Shenkman, this system prevents fair representation for the city’s Latino community, which he argues has different voting patterns than the non-Hispanic white majority.

Shenkman sent a letter to city officials demanding that Clovis move to district-based elections, a change that could dramatically alter the way local leaders are chosen. He claims that without this shift, the interests of minority communities will continue to be underrepresented.

However, many in the Clovis community might wonder if this change is truly necessary. The city has long prided itself on being a close-knit community, where residents feel that they have a voice, regardless of how elections are structured. The current “at-large” system, in which all residents vote for each council member, allows voters to have a say in the entire makeup of the council. District-based elections, on the other hand, would divide the city into smaller areas, limiting voters to choosing only one representative for their district.

Supporters of the current system argue that dividing Clovis into districts could create unnecessary divisions in a city that has historically thrived on its sense of unity. They worry that district-based elections could lead to more polarized politics, where council members prioritize their own district’s interests over the city as a whole.

The City of Clovis responded to Shenkman’s letter, stating that ensuring every voter has a voice in elections is a top priority. While the city acknowledges the legal concerns, it noted that the “at-large” system is still lawful under California law, and that they are considering all options to ensure compliance with the Voting Rights Act.

Critics of Shenkman’s demand also point out that Clovis has been reviewing this issue for years. In May 2022, the city council agenda mentioned an agreement to analyze the potential for racially polarized voting, demonstrating that the city is not ignoring the issue. Whether or not the system needs to change is still up for debate, but many feel that Clovis has managed to maintain fair representation under the current system.

Ultimately, the decision lies with city officials, who have 45 days to respond to Shenkman’s letter. While some may view this as an opportunity for change, others are concerned about altering a system that has worked for decades in a city that values its community-driven governance. As the city evaluates its next steps, residents are left wondering: Is change truly needed, or is this another case of outside pressure disrupting a well-functioning system?

For now, Clovis remains committed to reviewing its options, with the goal of ensuring that every voice continues to be heard in its city council elections.