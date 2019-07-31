Clovis’ Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has its family

Members from De Young Properties, the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition staff and Clovis community members gathered together early Tuesday, July 30 to kick off the new installment set to hit our televisions in 2020.

The family announced this morning was Nick Reeder, a local fire captain and widowed father of three little girls and his mother who moved in with the family after his wife passed away.

Reeder opened his front door to find Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the designers and a team of volunteers ready to get to work on a new home for his family.

Construction crews, volunteers and members of the community are now set to embark on a seven day, over 100-hour marathon to get the new house ready for the deserving family.

The new home site will be located in Clovis near Clovis East high school in The Highlands by De Young, located at Shaw and Highland, South of Leonard in Clovis.

Along with the Reeder family reveal, the professional team of designers who will be assisting throughout the process were announced.

Breegan Jane, Darren Keefe and Carrie Locklyn will take on the series return for HGTV.

The clock has already started and hundreds of men and women from Clovis, along with the Extreme Makeover crew are now working around the clock, 24 hours until the house is built.

They have one week.

But, community members can help build the Reeder’s new home as the crew is still looking for volunteers. The volunteers are well taken care of, including cold water.

To sign up and help build a dream home for the deserving Clovis Family, visit the website for more information and the application.