Clovis Events Are Back

As the city of Clovis has reopened, there are some fun events on the way.

“We’re just very happy for the whole atmosphere that we’re going to create down here in Old Town,” said Cora Shipley, President of the Business Organization of Old Town.

Shipley said several events are on the schedule.

She is hoping to feed off of last year’s success at the Trunk or Treat event, which will take place this year on October 29th for the kids.

The adults have something to look forward to as well — the Wine Walk is happening on October 30th. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. you’ll get to sample wine, enjoy some music and get your grub on. Tickets will only be sold online this year, and there might be an early bird special too.

The entire family can continue to enjoy family outings at the Clovis Farmers Market, which will go through October 30th.

In the month of November, be on the lookout for “An Enchanted Evening” to kickoff the Christmas season — a night of appreciation to all of the customers in Clovis.

You’ll be able to enjoy Christmas themed vibes at the stores and carolers.

“We’re looking forward to having a great Christmas season in Old Town with our horse drawn carriages every Saturday and Sunday. We’re looking to add Friday night to that lineup,” said Shipley.

Shipley said it’s a great boost to the economy with more people out and about.

“We have very loyal customers,” said Shipley.

She added that Old Town is the heart of Clovis with a tight knit community.

“We’re kinda planning something special in mid August. I don’t want to spill the beans too much because we’re still in the planning. But once it happens, it’s gonna be fun for everybody,” said Heather Frantzich, the Executive Director of Business Organization of Old Town.

An event that is no mystery: Military Appreciation Night — honoring past and present military & veterans will take place on September 17th.

The Vintage Market and Antique Show will be held on October 17th. Small Business Saturday will be the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Old Town merchants participate where they offer no sales tax to customers.

“So if you want to save some money on some holiday shopping then you definitely want to come down and support the small businesses of Old Town,” said Frantzich.

Frantzich added that it feels like things are getting back to normal.

“Looking forward to seeing all the events that we have planned and the hype and the vibe we’re getting from the community is so special and so heartwarming. And they’re so supportive,” said Frantzich.

She is excited and loves seeing the community come together.

“It’s a good place to be at, it’s a fun environment. We have things for the kids — we have things for the adults. We support our local farmers with our fresh produce. We have over four dozen general vendors that sell really anything you want or even informational booths,” said Frantzich.

Not only is she excited about seeing the community come together, she added how it’s also fun to plan the events and get feedback.

“When the event actually comes to fruition and you see the community and how they react to it, it’s so self-gratifying,” said Frantzich. “And to know that we as an organization did that for the community, do that for the merchants, and seeing the smiles and seeing the kids and seeing everybody — that’s just so fulfilling to us.”

Greg Newman, CEO of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce said Big Hat Days was a great success. And now they’re busy with planning Clovis Fest, which will take place on September 25th and 26th. Clovis Fest consists of multiple events within the events. The Noble Credit Union Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly will happen Saturday and Sunday morning. Fresno Convention of Visitors Bureau International Village will also take place that weekend.

“I think it’s a sense of optimism to be able to come out again being relieved of the restrictions a little bit,” said Newman. “It certainly helped our businesses, our restaurants in town. That’s what we do is we support our local business community. And they’ve seen it too, so people are out shopping, they’re out eating, dining in our restaurants and coming to our local events.”

Newman said the events keep the community connected.

“A lot of our events at the Chamber are called generational events where they might’ve gone when they were a child with their parents and now they’re taking their children to the events,” said Newman. The Clovis Rodeo is another great example of a great Clovis event.”

He said he’s very excited to have events back in the community along with excitement to plan them. They’re working hard at the Clovis Chamber to organize the events to get the best vendors and food booths so the community can enjoy it.

“It’s starting to make us all feel better, it’s starting to make us feel stronger. It’s starting to put our post-pandemic lives aside and like I said, come back to a sense of normalcy and reconnect with everybody,” said Newman.