Clovis Emergency Personnel Compete in Battle of the Badges

The Clovis Police and Fire Departments participate in the Central California Blood Center’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

Typically an annual event, the Battle of the Badges was canceled during the past two years because of the pandemic.

The event held during the month of June, has a goal of using law enforcement to help bring more people to make blood donations in hopes of saving someone’s life that may need it.

It has been held since 2002 as a friendly competition between local law enforcement.

Local firefighters, police, forestry, sheriff, corrections, fish and wildlife, highway patrol and other emergency personnel will compete for the month of June for bragging rights and a potential trophy to see who can donate the most.

Since the conception of the competition in 2002, according to the Central California Blood Center, over 26,000 people have signed up to participate in the blood drive in hopes of helping patients throughout the Central Valley.

The Central California Blood Center said, “In 2021, these entities saved over 3,700 lives in just one month. This year we’re hoping to reach a new milestone to save 5,000 lives.”

This year’s blood drive will continue through June 30, at the Central California Blood Centers in Fresno and Clovis with mobile drives set up across Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa counties for anyone who may be traveling but would still wish to donate.