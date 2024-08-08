Clovis Elks Lodge hosts second annual Purple Heart luncheon

August 8, 2024 — In a heartfelt tribute to America’s bravest, the Clovis Elks Lodge No. 2599 held its second annual Purple Heart Luncheon on August 7th, a day dedicated to honoring those who have been wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. military.

Located just a block southwest of Old Town Clovis, the Lodge once again partnered with the Clovis Veterans Memorial District to bring together veterans, their families, and community members for a day of reflection and gratitude.

This year’s event was a poignant tribute to Purple Heart recipients, beginning with a prayer that set a reflective tone for the gathering. The prayer included the words, “We remember the ones who risked their lives, those who returned to us, some healed, others healing, and those who sacrificed their lives. May their stories be lifted and spirits elevated.”

Following the prayer, Exalted Ruler Fred Tarazon addressed the attendees, expressing deep gratitude for the veterans present. Tarazon’s words underscored the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by those who have received this distinguished military decoration.

Tom Richardson, who also spoke at last year’s inaugural luncheon, shared his appreciation for those in attendance. “I just want to thank you all for coming,” he said. He emphasized that there cannot be too many moments dedicated to observing and honoring those who served. “We should be respecting the veterans and their commitment to our nation,” he added.

During the ceremony, attendees were educated on the history and significance of the Purple Heart, one of the oldest military decorations still in use. The award, originally known as the Badge of Military Merit, was established by General George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

It wasn’t until later that it became known as the Purple Heart. The first woman to receive a Purple Heart was also acknowledged during the presentation, a testament to the courage and sacrifice of all service members, regardless of gender. Additionally, the fact that the Purple Heart is now awarded across all branches of the U.S. military was highlighted, showing its broad significance.

As the ceremony concluded, the atmosphere shifted to one of camaraderie as lunch was served. The meal provided an opportunity for veterans and their families to share stories, reconnect, and offer support to one another. The Clovis Elks Lodge members took pride in serving those who have served the nation, ensuring that the luncheon was not just an event, but a meaningful experience for all involved.

The Purple Heart Luncheon has quickly become a cherished tradition at the Clovis Elks Lodge, embodying the Lodge’s commitment to veterans and their families. The Lodge, which holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, is a vibrant hub of community engagement.

It offers a variety of activities and services throughout the week, including meals and social gatherings, creating a welcoming space for members and guests alike.

For those interested in participating in future events or becoming more involved with the Lodge, members and guests are encouraged to check the dining calendar, monthly bulletin, or contact the Lodge directly.

As the Clovis Elks Lodge No. 2599 looks ahead to next year’s Purple Heart Luncheon, the spirit of service, gratitude, and community remains at the heart of its mission.