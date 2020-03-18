Clovis East High Varsity Song Pom Win Three National Titles

The 2019-2020 season for the varsity song pom team at Clovis East High School was one for the record books.

Of course, this team is no stranger to winning as they were back to back champions from the 2018-2019 season with a single championship win.

At last year’s finals, the team competed in the USA Nationals held in Anaheim, CA with two advanced routines: Jazz and Song Pom.

The Clovis East team finished second place with their jazz performance and took the National Championship Title for their Song Pom routine in the Small Varsity Advanced Song category, setting a school first for Clovis East High.

After last year’s win, the team decided to take on two national competitions for the upcoming 2019-2020 season which included USA in Anaheim, CA and NDA Nationals in Orlando, FL.

Head coach Stacia Swan recognized she had something special in her team going into the 2019-2020 season.

The team first competed in the USA Nationals held in Anaheim on February 14-16, where they won national titles in the advanced category for both routines; small varsity jazz and small varsity song.

Coming off the huge win, the girls went back to work sharpening their routines for their next challenge at NDA in Orlando with only two weeks to prepare.

NDA Nationals were held March 6-8 and compared to the USA Nationals, NDA is known to be the bigger of the two with 2,600 athletes attending from 30 states. Their jazz routine took fifth place in the finals out of 46 teams and was their first performance of the weekend.

The song pom routine was in second place out of 44 teams heading to the finals on Feb 16. The girls dug deep and brought their energetic performance needed to win the National Title for Varsity Advanced Song Pom.

Clovis East High Competition Varsity Song team set another school record this season, winning two out of the three possible national titles in the U.S.

“We could not have done this without the support of our administration, fellow coaches, teammates and parents. All things came together for this very special season,” Coach Swan stated.

The team is made up of:

Kaiyah Lee, senior

Adreena DeLa Torre, senior

Kayleigh Payne, junior

Mandy Haddadin, junior

Kaylee Lehnick, sophomore

Brooklyn Hedden, sophomore

Mckenzie Vanhees, sophomore

Sarah Avila, freshman

Head Coach Stacia Swan

Assistant Coach Brooke Okutsu