Clovis East Girls Water Polo continued its strong 2022 campaign by winning the 27th Annual Sierra Shootout / Chuck McCollum Invitational in Roseville and Rocklin.

The Timberwolves went undefeated in the tournament, outscored opponents 63-24 and beat fellow rival Clovis North in the championship game.

Clovis East (8-2) will square off against Clovis North (5-5) today at 5 p.m.