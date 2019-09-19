Clovis East Basketball to Host Howl-O-Ween Hoopla

Both the boys and girls basketball teams at Clovis East are putting on a fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. The event begins at 5:30 p.m..

This is the first year the boys and girls teams have combined each of the FUN-raiser dinner and auction events and they hope the Clovis community can come together to help support the basketball program as a whole.

Tickets are $50 per / $350 for a table of (8) and can be purchased at https://www.cehsbasketball.com/. The event will feature The Killer Dueling Pianos as well as a costume contest, live and silent auction, as well as a fabulous dinner.