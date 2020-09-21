Clovis East Alumnus Bryson DeChambeau Wins U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau, the pride of Clovis East, can finally add a long-coveted Major trophy to his mantle.

The 27-year-old former Timberwolf blew away the field in the final round of the 120th U.S Open, winning the storied golf championship at Winged Foot by six shots – and being the only golfer to score under par for the tournament (-6).

“Amazing feeling after so much work has gone into this transformation of my game and outlook,” said DeChambeau in a Twitter post following the victory. “Thank you to my fans, team and sponsors for sticking with me. And thank you to the USGA, US Open Golf, and Winged Foot for an incredible test. So honored to have won my 1st major here.”

According to Cal-Hi Sports, DeChambeau is the first golfer from the Central Section ever to win a Major golf championship. He is also the third golfer in history to win an individual NCAA championship (while at SMU), a U.S Amateur championship, and a U.S Open, following Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in the feat.

DeChambeau had to overtake 54-hole leader Matthew Wolff for his first career Major win. Wolff had a two-stroke lead over DeChambeau entering Sunday, but the Clovis East product turned in a three-under-par 67 in the final round – the only Sunday score under par – to leapfrog Wolff and take home the sterling silver U.S Open trophy.

Following a celebration at the final hole, DeChambeau was congratulated by parents, Jon and Jan, through live video feed.

An emotional DeChambeau said: “Thank you for sacrificing everything for me.”