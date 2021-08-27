Clovis Drug Dealer Re-arrested for Fentanyl

Clovis Police Department has re-arrested 29-year-old Keith Fisher, a known Clovis drug dealer, for felony drug sales.

In early 2021, an investigation of heroin sales led Clovis Police’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) to Fisher’s home in east Clovis where he was arrested.

In the morning of Thursday, Aug. 26, while investigating the sales of Fentanyl SET officers was back at Fisher’s home. The suspect was re-arrested and charged with felony drug sales and felony child endangerment due to a young child being in a residence where unsecured Fentanyl was accessible.

A woman in the residence was also arrested and charged with felony child endangerment. The child was turned over to Fresno County Child Protective Services.

During the investigation, officers recovered 2.5 ounces of Fentanyl as well as additional evidence. Fisher is currently being held at the Fresno County Jail.

Fentanyl-related deaths has been on the rise. It is 50-100 times more deadly than Morphine.

The Clovis Police Department is encouraging parents to educate and talk to their children about the dangers of Fentanyl as well as legal and illegal substances.

If anyone has information about the sales of narcotics or other illegal substances, please call (559) 324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.